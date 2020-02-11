Virus death toll soars as China changes counting methods



Recent related videos from verified sources South Korea on alert after first coronavirus death South Korea has reported its first death from coronavirus outbreak, as number of cases globally approaches 75,000. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:58Published 1 day ago Largest Chinese COVID-19 study shows elderly, sick most at risk CHINA — Chinese authorities have published a study of COVID-19 patients across China – the largest one done on the disease so far. According to data released by the Chinese Center for Disease.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:34Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus death toll soars as China changes counting methods The World Health Organization says China's new cases did "not represent a significant change in the trajectory of the outbreak".

SBS



Virus death toll nears 1,400 in China BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday reported another sharp rise in the number of people infected with a new virus, as the death toll neared 1,400. The National...

Seattle Times



