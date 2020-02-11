Virus death toll soars as China changes counting methods
Thursday, 13 February 2020 () Beijing (AFP) Feb 13, 2020
China's official death toll from the new coronavirus spiked dramatically on Thursday after authorities changed their counting methods, fuelling concern the epidemic is far worse than being reported. As the figures soared in China, a troubling new front opened abroad as neighbouring Vietnam placed 10,000 people under quarantine after six COVID-19 cases were discovered in a cluster of villages