Virus death toll soars as China changes counting methods

Terra Daily Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
China's official death toll from the new coronavirus spiked dramatically on Thursday after authorities changed their counting methods, fuelling concern the epidemic is far worse than being reported. As the figures soared in China, a troubling new front opened abroad as neighbouring Vietnam placed 10,000 people under quarantine after six COVID-19 cases were discovered in a cluster of villages
News video: Death toll due to Cornavirus increases

Death toll due to Cornavirus increases 00:32

 The daily death toll for the coronavirus in china has topped one hundred.

South Korea on alert after first coronavirus death [Video]South Korea on alert after first coronavirus death

South Korea has reported its first death from coronavirus outbreak, as number of cases globally approaches 75,000.

Largest Chinese COVID-19 study shows elderly, sick most at risk [Video]Largest Chinese COVID-19 study shows elderly, sick most at risk

CHINA — Chinese authorities have published a study of COVID-19 patients across China – the largest one done on the disease so far. According to data released by the Chinese Center for Disease..

Coronavirus death toll soars as China changes counting methods

The World Health Organization says China's new cases did "not represent a significant change in the trajectory of the outbreak".
SBS

Virus death toll nears 1,400 in China

BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday reported another sharp rise in the number of people infected with a new virus, as the death toll neared 1,400. The National...
Seattle Times

