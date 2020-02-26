Global  

Hong Kong pets face coronavirus quarantine after dog tests positive

Terra Daily Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Hong Kong pets face coronavirus quarantine after dog tests positiveHong Kong (AFP) Feb 28, 2020

All pets of people in Hong Kong infected with the coronavirus will be quarantined, with one dog already in isolation, the city's authorities said Friday. The move is the first reported case anywhere in the world of a government quarantining pets over the outbreak and was prompted by a positive test in the pet of an infected patient. The canine has been placed in quarantine for 14 days as
