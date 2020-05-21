Global  

NASA's Demo-2 launch with SpaceX is 'shot of inspiration' amid coronavirus: Former astronaut Mike Massimino

FOXNews.com Thursday, 21 May 2020
On May 27, NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken are scheduled to launch from Kennedy Space Center in a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, becoming the first Americans to head into space from U.S. soil since 2011.
Video credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: SpaceX Says Historic Launch Has 'High Chance' of Being Delayed

SpaceX Says Historic Launch Has 'High Chance' of Being Delayed 01:04

 A SpaceX official says the first crewed mission from U.S. soil since 2011 may be postponed if the skies aren't clear and Atlantic ocean calm from Florida to Ireland on launch day, noting it wouldn't be unusual for this time of year.

