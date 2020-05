An astronaut reveals the most impressive thing about SpaceX is not its rockets or spaceships Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· SpaceX, the rocket company founded by Elon Musk, is about to launch its first human passengers.

· NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will fly SpaceX's new Crew Dragon vehicle to orbit on or after May 27.

· Before the test mission, called Demo-2, Behnken told Business Insider the most impressive thing about... · SpaceX, the rocket company founded by Elon Musk, is about to launch its first human passengers.· NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will fly SpaceX's new Crew Dragon vehicle to orbit on or after May 27.· Before the test mission, called Demo-2, Behnken told Business Insider the most impressive thing about 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Secube Teknoloji ARGE A.Ş. An astronaut reveals the most impressive thing about SpaceX is not its rockets or spaceships: SpaceX, the rocket… https://t.co/Ui2MaVHwRj 29 minutes ago StarchyArchie 🆘 RT @businessinsider: An astronaut reveals the most impressive thing about SpaceX is not its rockets or spaceships https://t.co/4au2TCYUWV 33 minutes ago Principal-IT An astronaut reveals the most impressive thing about SpaceX is not its rockets or spaceships https://t.co/hHxjTcOPgw https://t.co/QASwe2ZD8P 49 minutes ago HP Targeting, Inc. An astronaut reveals the most impressive thing about SpaceX is not its rockets or spaceships… https://t.co/b7RZVyHd4O 49 minutes ago Business Insider An astronaut reveals the most impressive thing about SpaceX is not its rockets or spaceships https://t.co/4au2TCYUWV 51 minutes ago