Govt inquiry warns Australia bushfires not a 'one-off event'
Monday, 25 May 2020 () Sydney (AFP) May 25, 2020
An inquiry into Australia's recent bushfires that scorched an area larger than most nations and displaced thousands opened Monday, with a stark warning that such disasters would become longer and more frequent. The government was widely criticised for its response to the devastating blazes - including Prime Minister Scott Morrison who holidayed in Hawaii at the heigh of the crisis - and an