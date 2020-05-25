Global  

Govt inquiry warns Australia bushfires not a 'one-off event'

Terra Daily Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Govt inquiry warns Australia bushfires not a 'one-off event'Sydney (AFP) May 25, 2020

An inquiry into Australia's recent bushfires that scorched an area larger than most nations and displaced thousands opened Monday, with a stark warning that such disasters would become longer and more frequent. The government was widely criticised for its response to the devastating blazes - including Prime Minister Scott Morrison who holidayed in Hawaii at the heigh of the crisis - and an
