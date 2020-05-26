Global  

First test of Virgin Orbit rocket fails to accomplish goal

Space Daily Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
First test of Virgin Orbit rocket fails to accomplish goalLos Angeles (AFP) May 25, 2020

The first test launch of a rocket that is released from a jumbo jet at 35,000 feet and then propels itself into orbit to deploy a satellite failed on Monday, the Virgin Orbit company said. "The mission terminated shortly into the flight. Cosmic Girl and our flight crew are safe and returning to base," Virgin Orbit's Twitter account reported as the test was underway off the coast of Californi
