First test of Virgin Orbit rocket fails to accomplish goal Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

Los Angeles (AFP) May 25, 2020



The first test launch of a rocket that is released from a jumbo jet at 35,000 feet and then propels itself into orbit to deploy a satellite failed on Monday, the Virgin Orbit company said. "The mission terminated shortly into the flight. Cosmic Girl and our flight crew are safe and returning to base," Virgin Orbit's Twitter account reported as the test was underway off the coast of Californi Los Angeles (AFP) May 25, 2020The first test launch of a rocket that is released from a jumbo jet at 35,000 feet and then propels itself into orbit to deploy a satellite failed on Monday, the Virgin Orbit company said. "The mission terminated shortly into the flight. Cosmic Girl and our flight crew are safe and returning to base," Virgin Orbit's Twitter account reported as the test was underway off the coast of Californi 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Virgin Orbit Plans First Rocket Launch from ‘Cosmic Girl’ This Weekend



The launch window for Virgin Orbit’s first orbital test flight for LauncherOne will start this weekend, which will be the first time the orbital rocket will ignite its engine in mid-air. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:02 Published 5 days ago Spectacular moment China fires new space station rocket into space



People in Hainan province recorded China’s new rocket being fired into space from multiple angles on May 5. The video shows that the Long March-5B carrier rocket was fired into space, which means.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:02 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this