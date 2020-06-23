Global  

Penultimate BeiDou satellite starts operation in network

Beijing (XNA) Jun 05, 2020

The 54th and penultimate satellite of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) has started operation in the network after completing in-orbit tests and network access evaluations, according to a statement from China's Satellite Navigation System Management Office. The satellite, launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center on March 9, is a geostationary earth orbit satellite of th
