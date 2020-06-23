Penultimate BeiDou satellite starts operation in network Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The 54th and penultimate satellite of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) has started operation in the network after completing in-orbit tests and network access evaluations, according to a statement from China's Satellite Navigation System Management Office. The satellite, launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center on March 9, is a geostationary earth orbit satellite of th 👓 View full article

