South Pole warming three times faster than rest of Earth: study

Terra Daily Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
South Pole warming three times faster than rest of Earth: studyParis (AFP) June 29, 2020

The South Pole has warmed three times faster than the rest of the planet in the last 30 years due to warmer tropical ocean temperatures, new research showed Monday. Antarctica's temperature varies widely according to season and region, and for years it had been thought that the South Pole had stayed cool even as the continent heated up. Researchers in New Zealand, Britain and the United
