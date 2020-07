You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources WEB EXTRA: NEOWISE Comet Makes Appearance Around The World



The newly discovered “NEOWISE” comet is making a rare appearance in skies around the world. NASA says the the comet can be viewed just after sunset until mid-August, and won’t be back in the.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:54 Published 18 hours ago Comet NEOWISE Captured Soaring Over Stonehenge



Photographer Matthew Brown captured "a photo of a lifetime" as the rare comet was seen over Stonehenge on July 10th. The last time comet NEOWISE passed Earth was 6,800 years ago… that's before the.. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:14 Published 23 hours ago Spectacular view of Comet Neowise & rare Noctilucent clouds above the skies in Yorkshire



Stargazers in the UK have been looking to the skies recently, in order to secure their glimpse of Comet Neowise, that is showing over UK skies. This time lapse footage was captured at a rural beauty.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:57 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this