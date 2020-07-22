Coronavirus: latest global developments

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Demand slumps for Thai rice due to drought, pandemic



Thailand is the world’s second-largest exporter of rice but is likely to drop down the list this year. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:13 Published 23 hours ago Chile's economic illusion: Coronavirus exposes inequalities



How the pandemic is exposing the fault lines in Chile's economic system. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:44 Published 2 days ago Rwandan forces accused of 'excessive force" over virus controls



Human rights groups say Rwandan security forces used excessive force in enforcing lockdown against COVID-19. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:43 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this