Tropical storm warning issued for Puerto Rico as cyclone approaches
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () Miami (AFP) July 28, 2020
A tropical storm warning was issued for Puerto Rico as still-forming Tropical Storm Isaias approached the Caribbean island, meteorologists said Tuesday. The storm is expected to touch down in Puerto Rico on Wednesday. The cyclone system is packing winds of 40 miles (65 kilometers) per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), which has not officially named the storm yet and