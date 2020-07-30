Tropical Storm Isaias forms near Puerto Rico; Florida track shifts: reports

Tropical Storm Isaias formed Wednesday over the Caribbean Sea. According to the National Hurricane Center, Isaias is forecast to make landfall over the Dominican Republic before noon Thursday. According to CNN, the treacherous storm will then make its way towards Florida. Tropical storm warnings are...
According to the Florida Division of Emergency Management testing sites are closing out of caution to keep those operating and attending safe. All sites have freestanding structures such as tents and..
