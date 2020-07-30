Global  
 

Tropical Storm Isaias forms near Puerto Rico; Florida track shifts: reports

FOXNews.com Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
The Florida Panhandle may be spared major impact from the newly formed Tropical Storm Isaias, which now has the state’s east coast in its sights, according to reports.
News video: Tropical Storm Isaias Heading Toward Florida

Tropical Storm Isaias Heading Toward Florida 00:32

 Tropical Storm Isaias formed Wednesday over the Caribbean Sea. According to the National Hurricane Center, Isaias is forecast to make landfall over the Dominican Republic before noon Thursday. According to CNN, the treacherous storm will then make its way towards Florida. Tropical storm warnings are...

Tropical storm warnings for Puerto Rico, Leeward Islands as Isaias may impact Florida by weekend

 An already active 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is showing no signs of slowing down, with the next system already knocking on the door of the Caribbean.
FOXNews.com

Tropical Storm Isaias forms in the Atlantic Ocean

 Tropical Storm Isaias formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday evening prompting forecasters to issue a tropical storm warning for several islands in the...
Seattle Times


