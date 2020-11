Quake death toll rises to 69 in Turkey Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Bayrakli, Turkey (AFP) Nov 1, 2020



Rescue workers were searching eight wrecked buildings on Sunday amid dwindling hope for survivors as the death toll from a powerful earthquake which hit western Turkey rose to 69. The 7.0-magnitude quake also injured 940 people, the Turkish emergency authority AFAD said, after it struck on Friday afternoon near the west coast town of Seferihisar in Izmir province.