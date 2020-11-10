Brazil halts trials of Chinese vaccine; Swiss army on Covid front line
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 () Rio De Janeiro (AFP) Nov 10, 2020
Brazil's health regulator said Monday it had suspended clinical trials of a Chinese-developed Covid-19 vaccine after an "adverse incident" involving a volunteer recipient, a blow for one of the most advanced vaccine candidates. The setback for CoronaVac, developed by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac Biotech, came on the same day US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer said its own vaccine candidat
Pfizer, BioNTech say their vaccine is more than 90% effective in late stage human trials, raising hope for a vaccine against the Coronavirus; Delhi registers fresh spike and overtakes other cities with 7745 Covid cases; Bombay High Court refuses bail to Arnab Goswami, Republic TV Editor in Chief to...