Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trudeau says Canada won't give in to China pressure to free Meng

Terra Daily Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Trudeau says Canada won't give in to China pressure to free MengOttawa (AFP) Nov 11, 2020

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday held firm that Canada will not bow to pressure to release Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou following a fresh rebuke from Beijing. Meng was arrested on a US warrant in December 2018 during a stopover in Vancouver and has been fighting extradition ever since. The case plunged Canada-China relations into crisis, with Beijing detaining days later Canad
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Charting the future of India-Canada relations | WorldView [Video]

Charting the future of India-Canada relations | WorldView

Rohinton Medhora, president of the Centre for International Governance Innovation in Canada, and Manjeet Kripalani, executive director of the Gateway House in India, join WorldView to discuss..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 27:52Published
Watch: Protest in Canada against China’s atrocities on Ughyur Muslims [Video]

Watch: Protest in Canada against China’s atrocities on Ughyur Muslims

Hundreds of people participated in an anti-China protest in Canada’s Vancouver over atrocities against Uyghurs. The protestors marched from Vancouver Art Gallery to the Chinese consulate office in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:09Published
Anti-Pakistan protest in Canada: Release China critic, say Baloch activists [Video]

Anti-Pakistan protest in Canada: Release China critic, say Baloch activists

A protest against the Pakistani government and army was organised in Canada's Toronto. Baloch activists demanded the release of Shabir Baloch, a critic of China's increasing involvement in the country,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:33Published