Trudeau says Canada won't give in to China pressure to free Meng

Ottawa (AFP) Nov 11, 2020



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday held firm that Canada will not bow to pressure to release Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou following a fresh rebuke from Beijing. Meng was arrested on a US warrant in December 2018 during a stopover in Vancouver and has been fighting extradition ever since. The case plunged Canada-China relations into crisis, with Beijing detaining days later Canad

