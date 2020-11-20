BuzzFeed acquires HuffPost in tie-up of digital media rivals

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Advertisers Want Mix of Traditional Spots, Branded Content: Altice’s Jon Steinberg



The growing number of video channels is challenging advertisers to develop strategies to reach unduplicated audiences both at the national and local level. To stand out amid the clutter, those.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 09:56 Published 2 days ago Digital Lessons Apply to CTV Media Buys: Coke’s Chris Price



Millions of U.S. households are connecting their TVs directly to the internet as on-demand video services supplement or replace their cable and satellite subscriptions. To reach those consumers,.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 09:26 Published 2 weeks ago ‘We’re Breaking Silos for Audience-Based Buying’: OpenAP’s David Levy



LOS ANGELES - Tracking cross-platform viewership to ensure that advertising reaches its intended audience has become much more sophisticated as marketers, agencies, media outlets and measurement.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 07:50 Published on October 22, 2020