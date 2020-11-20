Global  
 

BuzzFeed acquires HuffPost in tie-up of digital media rivals

Energy Daily Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
BuzzFeed acquires HuffPost in tie-up of digital media rivalsWashington (AFP) Nov 19, 2020

BuzzFeed said Thursday it was acquiring HuffPost in a deal uniting two digital media pioneers seeking fresh momentum in a troubled sector. The deal allows BuzzFeed to take over HuffPost from parent firm Verizon Media, and to use content from other Verizon properties including Yahoo, according to a statement from the companies. It also makes Verizon a minority shareholder in BuzzFeed, wit
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: BuzzFeed Is Buying HuffPo

BuzzFeed Is Buying HuffPo 00:27

 BuzzFeed is acquiring HuffPost. CNN reports that this purchase is part of a larger deal with Verizon Media Group. Verizon Media bought HuffPost as part of a deal with AOL in 2015. Verizon will become a minority shareholder of BuzzFeed. Verizon Media, which also owns Yahoo and TechCrunch, have agreed...

