Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai granted bail

Terra Daily Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai granted bailHong Kong (AFP) Dec 23, 2020

A Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon detained under a new national security law was granted bail on Wednesday under strict conditions, including house arrest and a ban on social media posts. Jimmy Lai, a vocal Beijing critic, is one of the highest-profile figures charged under a sweeping security law that China imposed on the financial hub over the summer in a bid to stamp out dissent.
