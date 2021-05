Washington DC (UPI) May 5, 2021



Researchers have recovered the remains of a three-year-old child buried 78,000 years ago in an ancient pit north of Mombasa, Kenya, according to a paper published Wednesday in the journal Nature. The human burial pit, dubbed Panga ya Saidi, is the oldest yet discovered in Africa. Ancient human burials are rare in Africa. The next oldest burial is South Africa's Border Cave infant