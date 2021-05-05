Africa’s Oldest Human Burial Site Uncovered

The discovery of the earliest human burial site yet found in Africa, by an international team including several CNRS researchers, has just been announced in the journal Nature.
At Panga ya Saidi, in Kenya, north of Mombasa, the body of a three-year-old, dubbed Mtoto (Swahili for 'child') by the researchers, was deposited and...
