Washington DC (UPI) May 26, 2021



SpaceX launched 60 more Starlink broadband communications satellites from Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off into a warm, partly cloudy sky as planned at 2:59 p.m. EDT from Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station near Kennedy Space Center. "What a beautiful day for a rocket launch as you can see, Falcon 9 has successfully lifted off from pad 4