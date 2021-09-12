Atlanta zoo treating 13 gorillas for COVID-19
A Georgia zoo is treating 13 western lowland gorillas who have tested positive for COVID-19 after displaying symptoms.Full Article
TOKYO — Japan's government says more than 50% of the population has been fully vaccinated.
Japan’s vaccine rollouts..
The Detroit Zoo announced Monday it is vaccinating animals against COVID-19 who are believed to be the most susceptible to the..
ATLANTA (AP) — Several members of a troop of western lowland gorillas at Zoo Atlanta have tested positive for the coronavirus..