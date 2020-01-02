Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

AP Top 25 Podcast: Targeting, conspiracy theories and Tua

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Debate about the targeting rule and officiating conspiracy theories came in the aftermath of the College Football Playoff semifinal. On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast presented by Regions Bank, Andy Staples joins AP’s Ralph Russo to discuss what can and cannot be done to make targeting better. And why nobody was really […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

10 Dark Conspiracy Theories Behind Children's Toys [Video]10 Dark Conspiracy Theories Behind Children's Toys

These couldn't be true... could they? For this list, we'll be ranking the strangest or most infamous stories, theories, or urban legends behind some of our favorite toys. These old wives' tales could..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

AP Top 25 Podcast: Targeting, conspiracy theories and Tua

AP Top 25 Podcast: Targeting, conspiracy theories and TuaDebate about the targeting rule and officiating conspiracy theories came in the aftermath of the College Football Playoff semifinal
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

fiweh

FiWEH Life AP Top 25 Podcast: Targeting, Conspiracy Theories and Tua - FiWEH Life - https://t.co/u6Sh7le2PH https://t.co/tDrocm14ip 2 days ago

AP_Top25

AP Top 25 Targeting, Tua and conspiracy theories on the AP Top 25 College Football Podcast with @ralphDrussoAP and guest ⁦… https://t.co/GK0uUn2D3A 2 days ago

MarcuswevansSr

Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 AP Top 25 Podcast: Targeting, Conspiracy Theories and Tua https://t.co/wyQ8UbCPuu 2 days ago

crewislife

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק AP Top 25 Podcast: Targeting, Conspiracy Theories and Tua https://t.co/yglcv0ehLl 3 days ago

borgonovorob

Roberto Borgonovo Just Pinned to Sports News: AP Top 25 Podcast: Targeting conspiracy theories and Tua https://t.co/VAZiZCbr80 3 days ago

wowk13sports

WOWK #13SportsZone AP Top 25 Podcast: Targeting, conspiracy theories and Tua https://t.co/mi7ZcrRLdm 3 days ago

greeenorg

greeen AP Top 25 Podcast: Targeting, Conspiracy Theories and Tua - https://t.co/LUcPkVLAIA 3 days ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime AP Top 25 Podcast: Targeting, #conspiracy theories and Tua - Jan 2 @ 4:49 PM ET https://t.co/VOofhD1bb0 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.