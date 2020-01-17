Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Georgia's Smart hires Todd Monken as offensive coordinator

FOX Sports Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Georgia's Smart hires Todd Monken as offensive coordinatorGeorgia coach Kirby Smart is turning control of the Bulldogs' offense over to veteran NFL and college coach Todd Monken
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Sources: Georgia brings in Monken to be new OC

Georgia has hired Todd Monken to be its new offensive coordinator and play caller, sources confirmed to ESPN's Mark Schlabach. Monken spent this past season as...
ESPN

Ex-Browns offensive coordinator Todd Monken joining Georgia in same role, per reports

Monken has extensive college experience, including serving as Southern Miss coach for three seasons
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

Bulawayo87

Leonard Wittenberg RT @SECfootball: Kirby Smart reportedly hires NFL coordinator Todd Monken to help modernize Georgia's passing game https://t.co/0hCcaGVYkN 9 minutes ago

KillaKeith_BD

Keith Pollard RT @Dawgs247: CONFIRMED: #UGA, Kirby Smart hire Todd Monken to coaching staff https://t.co/XHhdwRcbop -- @KippLAdams @Mansell247 @Rowe247 h… 31 minutes ago

twheeler63

Todd Wheeler RT @Dawgs247: #UGA, Kirby Smart tap veteran assistant Todd Monkey to fill open staff vacancy https://t.co/XHhdwRcbop -- @KippLAdams @Mansel… 39 minutes ago

TheMerk11

MO CANNON RT @Bulldogs: Kirby Smart reportedly hires NFL coordinator Todd Monken to help modernize Georgia’s passing game https://t.co/MGqPvdHmMq 2 hours ago

GameDayBlog1

GameDayBlog Georgia’s Smart hires Todd Monken as offensive coordinator https://t.co/Fqz7N4VwRd https://t.co/SlXhn1sPIx 4 hours ago

KennyWadeMusic

Kenny Wade Georgia's Smart hires Todd Monken as offensive coordinator https://t.co/oJa3tFqMFq #TampaBayBuccaneers… https://t.co/B9ZdKiNSv4 4 hours ago

_SportsNetwork

The Sports Network Georgia's Smart hires Todd Monken as offensive coordinator https://t.co/BL8DTu2E00 https://t.co/0EEEC6XFe1 4 hours ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Georgia’s Smart hires Todd Monken as offensive coordinator https://t.co/RkzarsRPi3 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.