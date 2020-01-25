Global  

Heat fall to Clippers at home, Kawhi Leonard posts 1st career triple-double

FOX Sports Saturday, 25 January 2020
Heat fall to Clippers at home, Kawhi Leonard posts 1st career triple-doubleThe Miami Heat fell to Clippers at home, and Kawhi Leonard posted his 1st career triple-double in a Los Angeles Clippers's win.
