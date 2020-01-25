Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Lampard challenges Batshuayi to take his Chelsea chance in Abraham absence

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has challenged Michy Batshuayi to step up and show some consistency with Tammy Abraham seemingly facing a spell on the sidelines. Abraham collided with the pitchside advertising hoardings late on in Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Tuesday and was later seen limping as he left Stamford Bridge. Lampard revealed on […]

The post Lampard challenges Batshuayi to take his Chelsea chance in Abraham absence appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Frank Lampard rues missed opportunities against 10-man Arsenal

Frank Lampard rues missed opportunities against 10-man Arsenal 00:51

 Chelsea manager Frank Lampard lamented his side's inability to take a series of crucial opportunities against 10-man Arsenal. “At that point when you go 2-1 up, you’ve got to get the basics right," Lampard said. Meanwhile Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was happy with the way his side performed.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lampard unsure on Abraham injury [Video]Lampard unsure on Abraham injury

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard reacts to Tammy Abraham picking up an ankle injury against Arsenal that could keep him out for a fortnight.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:19Published

Lampard coy on swoop for Edinson Cavani [Video]Lampard coy on swoop for Edinson Cavani

Frank Lampard has refused to rule out Chelsea making a move for wantaway Paris St Germain striker Edinson Cavani. Uruguay international Cavani has handed in an official transfer request, with Atletico..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Frank Lampard press conference: Chelsea boss provides Tammy Abraham injury update and addresses transfer rumours

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard admits that while Tammy Abraham’s ankle isn’t fractured, the club are still sweating on the severity of the injury. The Blues...
talkSPORT Also reported by •SoccerNews.comDaily StarBBC Local NewsThe Sport ReviewNews24Football.london

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham spotted ‘limping’ at Stamford Bridge in ‘promising’ video clip

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham spotted ‘limping’ at Stamford Bridge in ‘promising’ video clipChelsea boss Frank Lampard fears Tammy Abraham has an ankle injury but the hotshot did not require a protective boot to leave Stamford Bridge
Daily Star Also reported by •The Sport Review

You Might Like


Tweets about this

flyingeze

Flying Eze Frank Lampard challenges Michy Batshuayi to take his Chelsea chance in Tammy Abraham’s absence… https://t.co/bXRQjihdmM 7 hours ago

Kingpaullo

Eze Paul Chidiebere Frank Lampard challenges Michy Batshuayi to take his Chelsea chance in Tammy Abraham’s absence… https://t.co/Sxo9Qd5Pkn 7 hours ago

SK_Football

Sportskeeda Football Michy Batshuayi will start Chelsea's trip to Hull City on Saturday and boss Frank Lampard is eager for the striker… https://t.co/MS0zzjNG41 9 hours ago

ObengDaniel93

Danny Obeng Boamah RT @WAGNH_CFC: Lampard: ‘This is a chance for [Michy] and clearly he certainly has got to take that chance in terms of his all-round game… 9 hours ago

WAGNH_CFC

WAGNH Lampard: ‘This is a chance for [Michy] and clearly he certainly has got to take that chance in terms of his all-ro… https://t.co/K9T6smVzwi 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.