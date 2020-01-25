Lampard challenges Batshuayi to take his Chelsea chance in Abraham absence

Saturday, 25 January 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has challenged Michy Batshuayi to step up and show some consistency with Tammy Abraham seemingly facing a spell on the sidelines. Abraham collided with the pitchside advertising hoardings late on in Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Tuesday and was later seen limping as he left Stamford Bridge. Lampard revealed on […]



