Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Auburn vs. Ole Miss odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 28 predictions from proven model

CBS Sports Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Auburn and Ole Miss.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ole Miss Hires Former Terrapins Coach D.J. Durkin As Assistant [Video]Ole Miss Hires Former Terrapins Coach D.J. Durkin As Assistant

Former Maryland coach D.J. Durkin, who was fired during the 2018 season following the death of a player who had collapsed during offseason conditioning drills, was hired Thursday as an assistant by..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:28Published

Georgia hires former Ole Miss head football coach Matt Luke [Video]Georgia hires former Ole Miss head football coach Matt Luke

Georgia has hired former Ole Miss head football coach Matt Luke as the Bulldogs’ associate head coach and offensive line coach.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Michigan State vs. Northwestern odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 29 predictions from proven model

The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Michigan State and Northwestern.
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.