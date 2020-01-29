Michael Vick praises Kyle Shanahan for defending Jimmy Garoppolo: ‘It’s something that he has to do’ | LIVE FROM MIAMI

Michael Vick joins Nick Wright and Greg Jennings in Miami for Super Bowl week and gives his insight on Kyle Shanahan, who's been adamantly defending is quarterback's ability to lead the San Francisco 49ers to victory this Sunday. Vick believes Jimmy Garoppolo has done more than enough this season to warrant his place in Super Bowl LIV, and commends Shanahan for coming to the QB's defense.



