Walk in Patrick Mahomes’ shoes throughout the night he became Super Bowl MVP

The Kansas City Chiefs have won the Super Bowl and celebs are speaking out on social media to celebrate the team’s win! This is the first Super Bowl win for...

Third-and-Long, Then the Pass That Saved the Chiefs All appeared lost for the Chiefs when Patrick Mahomes, who was having an off night, unleashed the biggest throw of the Super Bowl.

NYTimes.com 6 hours ago Also reported by • USATODAY.com

