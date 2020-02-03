Global  

Walk in Patrick Mahomes’ shoes throughout the night he became Super Bowl MVP

FOX Sports Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Walk in Patrick Mahomes’ shoes throughout the night he became Super Bowl MVPWatch full access of Patrick Mahomes' entire day from the moment he walked into Hard Rock Stadium as a first-time Super Bowl quarterback to when he walked out a Super Bowl MVP and champion.
News video: MVP Mahomes and coach Reid thrilled to get first Super Bowl win

MVP Mahomes and coach Reid thrilled to get first Super Bowl win 02:31

 MVP Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid thrilled to get first Super Bowl win after come from behind victory

Comeback masters Kansas City win Super Bowl [Video]Comeback masters Kansas City win Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs ended their 50 year drought and won the Super Bowl after a nail-biting fourth quarter. Ryan Brooks reports.

Latest trailer for new James Bond movie, No Time To Die [Video]Latest trailer for new James Bond movie, No Time To Die

The latest James Bond No Time To Die trailer debuted during the Super Bowl and promised to “change everything”. Daniel Craig’s 007 swansong is set to hit cinemas in April and fans were given a..

Celebs React to Chiefs Winning Super Bowl 2020 - Read Tweets

The Kansas City Chiefs have won the Super Bowl and celebs are speaking out on social media to celebrate the team’s win! This is the first Super Bowl win for...
Just Jared Also reported by •ESPNNewsdayChicago S-TUSATODAY.comReuters India

Third-and-Long, Then the Pass That Saved the Chiefs

All appeared lost for the Chiefs when Patrick Mahomes, who was having an off night, unleashed the biggest throw of the Super Bowl.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •USATODAY.com

