Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Vanessa Bryant expresses grief, anger in post

Vanessa Bryant expresses grief, anger in post

ESPN Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Vanessa Bryant said she's still trying to process the loss of her husband and daughter and asked for people to continue to pray for all the victims of the helicopter crash.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Vanessa Bryant Posts Heartbreaking Message On Deaths Of Kobe, Gianna

Vanessa Bryant Posts Heartbreaking Message On Deaths Of Kobe, Gianna 00:31

 Vanessa Bryant posted a heartbreaking message Monday to social media discussing the grief she is processing over the deaths of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna in last month’s helicopter crash which also claimed the lives of seven others.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Vanessa Bryant Confirms 'Celebration Of Life' Ceremony For Kobe, Gianna [Video]Vanessa Bryant Confirms 'Celebration Of Life' Ceremony For Kobe, Gianna

Vanessa Bryant Friday provided more information about the public memorial that will be held later this month for her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna, who were among nine people killed in a Calabasas..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:32Published

Vanessa Bryant Reveals Daughter Gianna's Basketball Jersey Is Retired [Video]Vanessa Bryant Reveals Daughter Gianna's Basketball Jersey Is Retired

Vanessa Bryant Reveals Daughter Gianna's Basketball Jersey Is Retired The grieving widow and mother took to Instagram to share photos and videos of the ceremony. Vanessa Bryant, via Instagram Vanessa..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Vanessa Bryant's heartbreaking Instagram post for Kobe and Gianna

Vanessa Bryant's heartbreaking Instagram post for Kobe and GiannaVanessa Bryant has spoken about her frustrations over the shock death of her husband, Kobe, and daughter, Gianna.In a heartbreaking post on her personal...
New Zealand Herald

Vanessa Bryant Shares Emotional Post Remembering Daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant is honoring her late daughter Gianna. Vanessa took to Instagram on Wednesday (February 5) to remember her 13-year-old daughter. “My Gianna. God...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ivhie14

2-N-E-1/BIGBANG RT @Sports5PH: Vanessa Bryant expressed grief and anger in an Instagram post as she copes with the deaths of her husband, Kobe Bryant, thei… 4 minutes ago

USANewsAgency

US News Agency Vanessa Bryant Expresses Grief, Anger In Online Post. https://t.co/32DsVHL9RU #Bryant #KobeBryant #VanessaBryant 7 minutes ago

KTSMtv

KTSM 9 News Vanessa Bryant expressed grief and anger in an Instagram post-Monday as she copes with the deaths of her husband Ko… https://t.co/y7iRTu2qNF 11 minutes ago

muggsnmanor

Muggs-N-Manor #SportsNews Vanessa Bryant expresses grief, anger in post: Vanessa Bryant said she's still trying to process the lo… https://t.co/atWRfwYsH3 20 minutes ago

MCBryant4

M Charles Bryant Vanessa Bryant "My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone,'' https://t.co/nC9pjucaWZ 37 minutes ago

Tarheelboy9712

Tarheelboy Vanessa Bryant expresses grief, anger in post https://t.co/TDJ0Cpm8Yp exactly what kind of strength did that take?… https://t.co/vWcgl8amc4 52 minutes ago

RobbieHutton1

Robbie Hutton Kobe Bryant’s widow expresses grief, anger over death of Kobe, daughter | Las Vegas Review-Journal So sad and t… https://t.co/FzyEmMSvib 52 minutes ago

reviewjournal

Las Vegas RJ Vanessa Bryant expressed grief and anger in an Instagram post Monday as she copes with the deaths of her husband Ko… https://t.co/k6cJ3kA3vj 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.