Coronavirus outbreak: China tests its soft power with neighbours

Thursday, 20 February 2020
China called for solidarity on Thursday in a special meeting called to discuss the coronavirus outbreak with Southeast Asian nations, as Beijing faces criticism for its handling of the epidemic. The hastily called gathering in Laos suggested China is seeking support from its smaller neighbours after it was taken to task for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak.
News video: Coronavirus outbreak could lead to lower lobster prices in Florida

Coronavirus outbreak could lead to lower lobster prices in Florida 01:42

 The coronavirus outbreak in China may be good news for lobster lovers here in Florida.

