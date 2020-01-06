Stunning Ollie Watkins goal sparks Brentford comeback vs Blackburn in Championship promotion race

Saturday, 22 February 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

A stunning Ollie Watkins goal sparked a Brentford comeback to rescue a 2-2 draw against Blackburn. An Adam Armstrong brace put Rovers 2-0 up inside 54 minutes. MY STRIKER 🚀🚀🚀 🐝 2-2 🐶#BREBLA | #BrentfordFCpic.twitter.com/UqSjH7MD77 — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) February 22, 2020 But Brentford responded eight minutes later with a superb half-volley from Watkins, who […] 👓 View full article

