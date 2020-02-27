Global  

Real Madrid star Casemiro fires Champions League warning to Man City despite home loss

Daily Star Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Real Madrid star Casemiro fires Champions League warning to Man City despite home lossMan City came back from a goal down to beat Real Madrid in the Bernabeu in their Champions League last 16 first leg
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Zidane hurting after City loss

Zidane hurting after City loss 00:35

 Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is disappointed after his side gave away the lead to lose at home to Manchester City

Guardiola: Hamstring injury set to rule Laporte out for up to a month [Video]Guardiola: Hamstring injury set to rule Laporte out for up to a month

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte could be out of action for up to a month with a hamstring injury, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed. Laporte was forced off in the first half of Wednesday’s..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Guardiola hails Man City comeback at Real Madrid [Video]Guardiola hails Man City comeback at Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola hailed a great result and performance but warned the job was not finished after Manchester City’s stunning win over Real Madrid. City came from behind to claim a famous 2-1 win at the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published


Manchester City 'could have done more damage' to Real Madrid, Rodri claims

Premier League champions City produced a stunning performance to come from behind and beat the Spanish giants 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions League...
Independent Also reported by •Daily Star

Real Madrid did not deserve to lose, says Zinedine Zidane after 2-1 loss to Manchester City in Champions League last-16

The second leg of the last 16-tie between Manchester City and Real Madrid will be played on March 18. 
Zee News Also reported by •ESPN

