Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Liverpool v Bournemouth: Reds keeper Alisson out with hip injury

Liverpool v Bournemouth: Reds keeper Alisson out with hip injury

BBC Sport Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is ruled out because of a hip injury and is also a doubt for the Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool's Alisson out of Bournemouth game with hip injury

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is ruled out because of a hip injury and is also a doubt for the Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid.
BBC News

Alisson: Liverpool keeper to miss Atletico Madrid Champions League game

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is ruled out of Wednesday's Champions League last-16 second leg against Atletico Madrid with a hip injury.
BBC Sport Also reported by •BBC NewsIndependenttalkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.