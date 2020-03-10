Global  

President Donald Trump endorses ex-Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville in Senate race

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
President Trump has given his endorsement to ex-college football coach Tommy Tuberville, who is seeking the GOP nomination in the Alabama Senate race.
Trump endorses Tuberville over Sessions in competitive Alabama Senate race

"Tommy was a terrific head football coach at Auburn University. He is a REAL LEADER who will never let MAGA/KAG, or our Country, down!" Trump tweeted.
USATODAY.com

Trump endorses football coach over Jeff Sessions in stunning rebuke of fired ex-attorney general

Donald Trump has endorsed former college football coach Tommy Tuberville over his former attorney general Jeff Sessions in Alabama's US senate race.
Independent


