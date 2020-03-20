Global  

Two Los Angeles Lakers players test positive for coronavirus

Independent Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
'Both players are currently asymptomatic, in quarantine and under the care of the team's physician'
Recent related news from verified sources

Celts' Smart, two Lakers latest to test positive

Celtics guard Marcus Smart and two Los Angeles Lakers players were the latest in the NBA to test positive for coronavirus.
ESPN Also reported by •ReutersMid-DayNews24The AgeUSATODAY.comCBS SportsSeattle Times

Four Brooklyn Nets test positive for COVID-19, bringing NBA's publicly known cases to seven

The Nets did not name the players. Their previous games were against the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies.
USATODAY.com

sam_sosa88

Sam Two Los Angeles Lakers players test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/9FGgDU7E26 4 minutes ago

gLevyMD

Gal Levy RT @dremilym: How is it that asymptomatic @Lakers players can get tested for #coronavirus, but healthcare workers at the front line of the… 5 minutes ago

billymjonesMACK

Billy Mack Jones 2 LA Lakers test positive for coronavirus, showing no symptoms, team says https://t.co/0Op22XK0OL 18 minutes ago

gmanetwork

GMA Network At least three NBA players recently tested positive for COVID-19. Get to know them here: https://t.co/1hD7UCT8fJ 20 minutes ago

ms_rottenapple

Ms. Rotten Apple RT @SLAMnewswire: Two Los Angeles Lakers players have tested positive for COVID-19 per @ShamsCharania. https://t.co/LrHyqCuiyW This bring… 24 minutes ago

bullpenbabe

angela Well***@italian_mamba Two Los Angeles Lakers players test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/HBiajSQyla 37 minutes ago

GTeasley

Red Scorpio 🇺🇸💪🙏🇺🇲 If you have money. You can get the test. 2 LA Lakers test positive for coronavirus, showing no symptoms, team says… https://t.co/5teURLyDSx 44 minutes ago

NicholasPwn

Nicholas RT @STcom: NBA: Two players from the Los Angeles Lakers test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/VrWh37M867 54 minutes ago

