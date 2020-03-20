Sam Two Los Angeles Lakers players test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/9FGgDU7E26 4 minutes ago Gal Levy RT @dremilym: How is it that asymptomatic @Lakers players can get tested for #coronavirus, but healthcare workers at the front line of the… 5 minutes ago Billy Mack Jones 2 LA Lakers test positive for coronavirus, showing no symptoms, team says https://t.co/0Op22XK0OL 18 minutes ago GMA Network At least three NBA players recently tested positive for COVID-19. Get to know them here: https://t.co/1hD7UCT8fJ 20 minutes ago Ms. Rotten Apple RT @SLAMnewswire: Two Los Angeles Lakers players have tested positive for COVID-19 per @ShamsCharania. https://t.co/LrHyqCuiyW This bring… 24 minutes ago angela Well***@italian_mamba Two Los Angeles Lakers players test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/HBiajSQyla 37 minutes ago Red Scorpio 🇺🇸💪🙏🇺🇲 If you have money. You can get the test. 2 LA Lakers test positive for coronavirus, showing no symptoms, team says… https://t.co/5teURLyDSx 44 minutes ago Nicholas RT @STcom: NBA: Two players from the Los Angeles Lakers test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/VrWh37M867 54 minutes ago