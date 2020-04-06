Global  

What we've loved in sport: Virtual Grand National raises £2.6m for NHS, Marcus Rashford's incredible work, Jack Wilshere taking his football seriously

talkSPORT Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
The continued spread of COVID-19 has seen all sport in the country suspended indefinitely and trust us, we at talkSPORT.com are missing it more than anyone. But, despite the country being on lockdown, there have still been some heartwarming, hilarious and fun moments from the world of sport to bring smiles to our faces over […]
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Alexander-Arnold and Rashford urge fans to stay healthy at home during Covid-19 pandemic

Alexander-Arnold and Rashford urge fans to stay healthy at home during Covid-19 pandemic 01:12

 England pair Marcus Rashford and Trent Alexander-Arnold appear in a promotional video from FIFA, the United Nations (UN) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to support the #BeActive campaign. It was launched on the UN International Day of Sport for Development and Peace to encourage people to be...

