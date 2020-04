Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 12 hours ago This Day in History: Hank Aaron Breaks Babe Ruth’s All-Time Home Run Record 00:58 This Day in History: Hank Aaron Breaks Babe Ruth’s All-Time Home Run Record April 8, 1974 Aaron hit his 715th home run to earn the new record in front of a crowd of 53,775 in Atlanta. He hit the record breaking homer off a pitch from LA Dodgers' Al Downing. The extraordinary achievement would...