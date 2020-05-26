Global  

Premier League contact training 'has to come as quickly as possible', Chris Wilder insists

Independent Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Players and managers from England's top-flight clubs were briefed on proposals for the reintroduction of contact training on Tuesday
Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Townsend: Players keen for contact training

Townsend: Players keen for contact training 01:08

 Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend believes the Premier League’s coronavirus testing process has been such a success that players are now eager to get back to contact training.

Warnock: Players will welcome contact training [Video]

Warnock: Players will welcome contact training

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock thinks the majority of Premier League players will welcome a return to contact training.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:34Published
PL clubs to vote on contact training [Video]

PL clubs to vote on contact training

Geraint Hughes has the latest on the Premier League's Project Restart and the potential for full contact training to return this week.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:24Published

Chris Wilder believes contact training needs to come ‘as quickly as possible’

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says contact training “has to come as quickly as possible” into the Premier League.
Belfast Telegraph

Prem boss says contact training must return as soon as possible

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says contact training "has to come as quickly as possible" into the Premier League.
The Argus


