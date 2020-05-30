'How virus jumped from animals to humans decoded'

Saturday, 30 May 2020 () Researchers conducted genetic analysis of the novel coronavirus and its similar variants in animals, and confirmed that its closest relative is a coronavirus that infects bats. In the study they said the ability of the virus, SARS-CoV-2 to infect humans was gained by exchanging a critical gene fragment from a coronavirus that infects a scaly mammal called a pangolin.
New research suggests that cats may be "silent intermediate hosts" of COVID-19.
According to scientists, that means cats may not show symptoms that would be recognized by humans.
In the study, 3 cats..