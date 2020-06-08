Man City star Raheem Sterling backs Black Lives Matter protests and says racism is the ‘only disease right now’

Global  

Raheem Sterling insists racism is the ‘only disease right now’ and is desperate to find a solution to end it. Black Lives Matter protests have been taking place across the world since George Floyd, an African American man, died in police custody in Minneapolis last month. A section of people have complained about protesters breaking […]
