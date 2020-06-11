Global  

Tottenham’s Dele Alli to miss Premier League restart clash against Manchester United after receiving ban for social media post mocking coronavirus

talkSPORT Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Dele Alli will miss Tottenham’s crucial clash against Manchester United when the Premier League resumes next weekend after being slapped with a one-game ban by the Football Association for a social media post mocking coronavirus. Alli posted a video on Snapchat in early February, before the pandemic took hold, making fun of an Asian man […]
