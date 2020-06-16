Bayern Munich Fully Deserved Their Eighth Consecutive Bundesliga Title Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Bayern Munich have accomplished something that, at one point earlier this season, looked rather difficult – to win the Bundesliga title. However, Die Roten were absolutely dominant and didn’t find opposition during the second half of the campaign. Not even a two-month hiatus slowed them down on route to their eighth straight Bundesliga title. This […]



