Bayern Munich Fully Deserved Their Eighth Consecutive Bundesliga Title

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Bayern Munich have accomplished something that, at one point earlier this season, looked rather difficult – to win the Bundesliga title. However, Die Roten were absolutely dominant and didn’t find opposition during the second half of the campaign. Not even a two-month hiatus slowed them down on route to their eighth straight Bundesliga title. This […]

