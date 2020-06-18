Global  

Man United face deadline to sign FC Barcelona teenager – report

The Sport Review Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Manchester United are under pressure to sign Ansu Fati before FC Barcelona double the teenager’s contract release clause in the coming months, according to a report in England. ESPN, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United are interested in a swoop to sign the FC Barcelona teenager ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League […]

