Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jamie Vardy to join Premier League goalscoring elite and become member of the 100 Club faster then Manchester United and Chelsea legends

talkSPORT Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Jamie Vardy could make history on Saturday as the Premier League returns with the striker on the verge of scoring his 100th top flight goal. The Leicester City man’s story is well-documented. A meteoric rise from the depths of non-league football to achieving immortality when he helped fire the Foxes to an unlikely league title […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League match preview: Spurs v Man United

Premier League match preview: Spurs v Man United 01:13

 Tottenham's Jose Mourinho and Man United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer both look ahead to their Premier League clash on June 19.

Related videos from verified sources

Jose expecting 'special' return vs Man Utd [Video]

Jose expecting 'special' return vs Man Utd

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says the return to Premier League action on Friday against his former team Manchester United will bring a special feeling.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:07Published
Solskjaer speaks of pride in Marcus Rashford’s campaign for free school meals [Video]

Solskjaer speaks of pride in Marcus Rashford’s campaign for free school meals

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is immensely proud of Marcus Rashford’s work during the lockdown, saying the England forward’s help in improving children’s lives is more..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Players take a knee as Premier League restarts [Video]

Players take a knee as Premier League restarts

Premier League players, including champions Manchester City, takle a knee before kickoff in support of the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:19Published

Tweets about this