|
Jamie Vardy to join Premier League goalscoring elite and become member of the 100 Club faster then Manchester United and Chelsea legends
Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Jamie Vardy could make history on Saturday as the Premier League returns with the striker on the verge of scoring his 100th top flight goal. The Leicester City man’s story is well-documented. A meteoric rise from the depths of non-league football to achieving immortality when he helped fire the Foxes to an unlikely league title […]
|
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this