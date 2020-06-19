Jamie Vardy to join Premier League goalscoring elite and become member of the 100 Club faster then Manchester United and Chelsea legends



Related videos from verified sources Jose expecting 'special' return vs Man Utd



Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says the return to Premier League action on Friday against his former team Manchester United will bring a special feeling. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:07 Published 13 hours ago Solskjaer speaks of pride in Marcus Rashford’s campaign for free school meals



Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is immensely proud of Marcus Rashford’s work during the lockdown, saying the England forward’s help in improving children’s lives is more.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published 18 hours ago Players take a knee as Premier League restarts



Premier League players, including champions Manchester City, takle a knee before kickoff in support of the "Black Lives Matter" movement. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:19 Published 21 hours ago

Tweets about this