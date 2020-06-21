Global  

Real Sociedad 1-2 Real Madrid: Ramos, Benzema Move Los Merengues To Top Spot

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
Real Madrid took full advantage of Barcelona’s 0-0 draw against Sevilla earlier this week and moved to the top of the standings with a hard-working 2-1 over Real Sociedad on Sunday. Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema found the back of the net for Zinedine Zidane’s men. Real Sociedad pulled one back thanks to Mikel Merino, […]

