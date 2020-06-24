Global  

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce gives honest assessment of old club Aston Villa’s chances of Premier League survival

talkSPORT Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Steve Bruce admitted Aston Villa will have a tough time staying in the Premier League, especially with their upcoming fixtures. Ahmed Elmohamady scored a late equaliser against Bruce’s Newcastle after Dwight Gayle had given them the lead earlier in the draw between the two sides on Wednesday evening. The Magpies boss, who managed Villa for […]
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Liverpool win historic Premier League title and fans go wild

Liverpool win historic Premier League title and fans go wild 02:12

 This footage was filmed and produced on 26 June 2020. Liverpool FC have ended a three-decade drought to become Premier League champions. And what a period it has been for the Reds: they won the European Champions League and the Club World Cup in the past year. Now they have crowned it all with a...

