Newcastle manager Steve Bruce gives honest assessment of old club Aston Villa’s chances of Premier League survival
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Steve Bruce admitted Aston Villa will have a tough time staying in the Premier League, especially with their upcoming fixtures. Ahmed Elmohamady scored a late equaliser against Bruce’s Newcastle after Dwight Gayle had given them the lead earlier in the draw between the two sides on Wednesday evening. The Magpies boss, who managed Villa for […]
