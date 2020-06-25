|
Real, Barcelona and Leicester monitoring Guendouzi
Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
The situation of Matteo Guendouzi at Arsenal is being closely watched by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Leicester City, according to French outlet Le10Sport. The midfielder has been in the spotlight a lot recently, and not all the reasons for it have been encouraging. He was accused of provoking Brighton and Hove Albion forward Neal Maupay […]
