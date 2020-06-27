Global  

Live: UP board results to be released at 12 pm

IndiaTimes Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
UP Board is all set to announce the results of the high school (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) board examinations 2020​​. Stay connected for UP Board Results 2020 Live Updates.
News video: UP Board results out: Ria Jain tops class 10th, Anurag Malik ranks 1st in 12th

UP Board results out: Ria Jain tops class 10th, Anurag Malik ranks 1st in 12th

 UP Board Class 10th and 12th results have been declared at upresults.nic.in. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Yadav announced the results. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released the results online. Students can check results online at upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in. UP...

Delhi's 5 weapons to fight coronavirus, UP board results and more news | Oneindia News [Video]

Delhi's 5 weapons to fight coronavirus, UP board results and more news | Oneindia News

India-China border tensions unlikely to cool off soon; Locust swarm in Gurugram, people advised to lock windows, make noises; Delhi CM Kejriwal says 5 weapons helped fight Covid-19; Rahul Gandhi says..

Up Board Results 2020 में बागपत का बोलबाला, एक ही स्कूल के हैं 10 [Video]

Up Board Results 2020 में बागपत का बोलबाला, एक ही स्कूल के हैं 10

Up Board Results 2020 में बागपत का बोलबाला, एक ही स्कूल के हैं 10वीं और 12वीं के टॉपर

CBSE cancels remaining board exams for classes 10th & 12th, results this month | Oneindia News [Video]

CBSE cancels remaining board exams for classes 10th & 12th, results this month | Oneindia News

CBSE has decided to cancel classes 10 & 12 board exams that were scheduled to be held in July in the backdrop of surging covid-19 cases. Class 12 students will be evaluated on their performance in the..

UP Board Intermediate Exam Results 2020: Class 12th UP Board results to be declared on June 27, check upmsp.edu.in

 When the results are available, follow these steps to check UP Board class 12th results:
DNA

CBSE to announce Grade 10, 12 board results by July 15

 The Board all set to announce Grade 10, 12 results based on the basis of internal assessment.
Khaleej Times

UP Board results: CM Yogi Adityanath wishes students, says exams are medium of ‘self-assessment’
Indian Express


