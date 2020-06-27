Live: UP board results to be released at 12 pm

CBSE cancels remaining board exams for classes 10th & 12th, results this month | Oneindia News



CBSE has decided to cancel classes 10 & 12 board exams that were scheduled to be held in July in the backdrop of surging covid-19 cases. Class 12 students will be evaluated on their performance in the..

Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:04 Published 3 days ago