Live: UP board results to be released at 12 pm

Saturday, 27 June 2020 () UP Board is all set to announce the results of the high school (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) board examinations 2020. Stay connected for UP Board Results 2020 Live Updates.
UP Board Class 10th and 12th results have been declared at upresults.nic.in. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Yadav announced the results. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released the results online. Students can check results online at upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in. UP...
India-China border tensions unlikely to cool off soon; Locust swarm in Gurugram, people advised to lock windows, make noises; Delhi CM Kejriwal says 5 weapons helped fight Covid-19; Rahul Gandhi says..
CBSE has decided to cancel classes 10 & 12 board exams that were scheduled to be held in July in the backdrop of surging covid-19 cases. Class 12 students will be evaluated on their performance in the..