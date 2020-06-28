Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Leicester v Chelsea FC
Sunday, 28 June 2020 () Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to reach the FA Cup semi-finals thanks to a 2-1 victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Blues were 2-1 winners against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night to hand the Premier League title to Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool FC. Chelsea […]
A look ahead at Leicester’s home clash with Chelsea. Brendan Rodgers believes history is there to be made as Leicester target FA Cup glory. Rodgers’ side, third in the Premier League, host Chelsea in their delayed quarter-final tie on Sunday. The Foxes have never won the FA Cup and have not...