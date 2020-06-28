Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Leicester v Chelsea FC Sunday, 28 June 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to reach the FA Cup semi-finals thanks to a 2-1 victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Blues were 2-1 winners against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night to hand the Premier League title to Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool FC. Chelsea […]



The post Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Leicester v Chelsea FC appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 17 hours ago FA Cup match preview: Leicester v Chelsea 01:15 A look ahead at Leicester’s home clash with Chelsea. Brendan Rodgers believes history is there to be made as Leicester target FA Cup glory. Rodgers’ side, third in the Premier League, host Chelsea in their delayed quarter-final tie on Sunday. The Foxes have never won the FA Cup and have not...

Related news from verified sources Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Tottenham v Man United Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to earn a point against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Friday night. The Red Devils will be looking to...

The Sport Review 1 week ago





Tweets about this