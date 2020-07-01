|
‘Incredible’: Gary Neville breaks silence about Liverpool FC’s Premier League title
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Gary Neville has broken his silence about Liverpool FC’s title success after the Sky Sports pundit congratulated Jurgen Klopp and his players on an “incredible achievement”. The Reds secured their first Premier League title last week after Chelsea FC were 2-1 winners against Manchester City to end the Eastland outfit’s hopes of denying Liverpool FC […]
